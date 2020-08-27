1/1
Richard N. DeFilippo
Richard N. DeFilippo, 79, of Glenville, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of late Nicholas and Victoria (Monaco) DeFilippo. Richard graduated from Mont Pleasant High School and worked for General Electric for 29 years. He was married to his loving wife, Edie (Edna) for 57 years. Upon retiring, he and his wife moved to Florida for 8 years. Richard loved traveling in his R.V. Survivors include his wife, Edie, son Richard M. (Josephine), step-grandson Zachary Ahearn, daughter Denise (Robert) Podbielski, grandson Evan, step granddaughter Elizabeth Podbielski, sister Patricia Fazzone, as well as several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 27, 2020.
