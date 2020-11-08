1/1
Richard N. Sheldon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard N. Sheldon passed away on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at the age of 87. Born in Schenectady in 1933, Richard was the son of the late Sanford and Susan O'Neil Sheldon. He joined the Air Force during the Korean War from 1952-1956. Early on, Richard worked as a patrolman for the Schenectady County Sheriff's Department and later worked as a fireman with the Schenectady Fire Department, retiring in 1987 after 22 years of service. Richard was blessed with a wonderful, loving and close family. He and his wife, Oliva "Lee", loved to travel in their spare time. Survivors include his wife, Oliva "Lee" Muniz Sheldon whom he married on February 17, 1957, a daughter, Lori Mannix of Glenville and a son, Steven Sheldon of Rotterdam, three grandchildren, Nicholas Sheldon and Kellie and Jake Mannix and great granddaughter, Lillyana Sheldon as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by his sisters, Delores Peterson and Shirley DeVito. Family and friends are invited to a visitation that will be held on Tuesday, November 10th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Masks and social distancing will be required. A graveside service will follow at Park View Cemetery in Schenectady. Richard's family would like to thank the staff of C6 at Ellis Hospital for their care and compassion during Richard's stay there. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved