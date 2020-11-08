Richard N. Sheldon passed away on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at the age of 87. Born in Schenectady in 1933, Richard was the son of the late Sanford and Susan O'Neil Sheldon. He joined the Air Force during the Korean War from 1952-1956. Early on, Richard worked as a patrolman for the Schenectady County Sheriff's Department and later worked as a fireman with the Schenectady Fire Department, retiring in 1987 after 22 years of service. Richard was blessed with a wonderful, loving and close family. He and his wife, Oliva "Lee", loved to travel in their spare time. Survivors include his wife, Oliva "Lee" Muniz Sheldon whom he married on February 17, 1957, a daughter, Lori Mannix of Glenville and a son, Steven Sheldon of Rotterdam, three grandchildren, Nicholas Sheldon and Kellie and Jake Mannix and great granddaughter, Lillyana Sheldon as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by his sisters, Delores Peterson and Shirley DeVito. Family and friends are invited to a visitation that will be held on Tuesday, November 10th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Masks and social distancing will be required. A graveside service will follow at Park View Cemetery in Schenectady. Richard's family would like to thank the staff of C6 at Ellis Hospital for their care and compassion during Richard's stay there. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
