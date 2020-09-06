Services have been set for Dr. Richard O'Rourke who passed away on March 20, 2020. Friends and family may view the livestream funeral service on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. on the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home's Facebook Page. Private interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Burnt Hills. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arlette O'Rourke Memorial Award, c/o Burnt Hills - Ballston Lake Central Schools, P.O. Box 1389, Ballston Lake, NY 12019 or BH- BL Education Foundation, P.O. Box 144, Burnt Hills, NY 12027.





