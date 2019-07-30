Home

Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
167 Milton Avenue
Ballston Spa, NY
Richard P. Szmyr


1939 - 2019
Richard P. Szmyr Obituary
Richard P. Szmyr, 80, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born in New York, NY on February 6, 1939, he was the son of Stephen and Joanna Szmyr. He raised his family in Scotia before settling in Ballston Spa. Richard was proud of his accomplishments in the printing industry. He melted uranium and ran two successful businesses. Seeking security for his family, he entered into a career as a correctional officer for the State of New York at Greene Correctional Facility, where he retired with 18 years of service. He was proud of and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed taking day trips with his wife, the love of his life, and daily walks with his dog, Georgie. Richard touched many lives with his generosity and love of life. Richard is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra and their children, Tina Haldeman (Jerry), Christi Cash (Joe Mazza), Donna Moran (Peter), Darlene Nichols (Jason), Richard Szmyr, and Christopher Szmyr (Heather); grandchildren Patrick (Allison), Emily, Caroline, Jakob, Hailey, Grace, Lucas and Max; great-grandchildren, Rylan, Kevin and Claire; brothers, Stephen Szmyr (Ellen), Raymond Szmyr (Elizabeth), and Darryl Keane (Karen); and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m, Friday, August 2 at St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, August 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Richard may be made to . Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 30, 2019
