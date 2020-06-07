Richard Adam Pachucki, 91, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born in Schenectady and was the son of the late Adam and Wladyslawa Pachucki. A kind, generous and gentle man, Richard was a skilled and talented handyman. He enjoyed music, books, reading and was a lapidary artist. He had a wonderful appreciation of birds and nature. After graduating from high school, Richard served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He attended Hudson Valley Technical Institute. For many years, he was employed with Mid-City Appliance of Schenectady. Richard is the brother of Geraldine Gibson of Seattle, WA. and the late Sophie, Edie, Florence, Trudy and Chester. He is the beloved uncle of Susan, Debbie, Karen, Denise, Adriane, Mark and the late Chris. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 7, 2020.