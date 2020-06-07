Richard Pachucki
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Adam Pachucki, 91, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born in Schenectady and was the son of the late Adam and Wladyslawa Pachucki. A kind, generous and gentle man, Richard was a skilled and talented handyman. He enjoyed music, books, reading and was a lapidary artist. He had a wonderful appreciation of birds and nature. After graduating from high school, Richard served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He attended Hudson Valley Technical Institute. For many years, he was employed with Mid-City Appliance of Schenectady. Richard is the brother of Geraldine Gibson of Seattle, WA. and the late Sophie, Edie, Florence, Trudy and Chester. He is the beloved uncle of Susan, Debbie, Karen, Denise, Adriane, Mark and the late Chris. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved