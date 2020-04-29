|
Richard R. 'Dick' Marx, 87, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at home. Dick was born at Ellis Hospital on December 1, 1932. He was the son of the late Raymond and Anna (Loudis) Marx. Dick was a graduate of Draper High (1951), a General Electric Drafting course (1952), and received his college degree from Siena College (1979). He was a member of Major (ABC) Bowling Leagues, Schenectady Bowling Association, Canadian PBA, Rotterdam Elks and Siena Alumni. He served (1953-54) in Korean Peace Action as Corporal in the Army Air force 8178th HQ Company. At the time of his death he was a member of 1 bowling league, (Turbine Bucket Nite). Dick loved all sports, including golf and horseracing. He was employed as Project Engineer by General (Groton) Norton Co. Dynamics (Seawolf), Altech Specialty Steel and Capacitor Division of General Electric, Hudson Falls, NY where he designed First PCB Fill Station. Other employers included Crown Zellerback, MTI, GE Turbine Division (Schenectady) doing design. Later employment since retiring in 1994 included NYRA (Saratoga), Vanitronics, Clean-Care, Gabriel's Market (Scotia) and ACT designing chip wash stations for IBM and Intel. Dick is survived by his wife of 53 years, Petrina 'Pat' Marx; his two step-daughters, Lauren Hamilton and Nancy Cannon, wife of Gregory Cannon and twin grandsons, Ethan and Aaron Cannon of Hamilton, MA; brother, David (Jane) Marx, of Averill Park and three children from a previous marriage. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services for immediate family will be held at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady. Dick will be honored with burial in Saratoga National Cemetery, on Friday, May 1, 2020. For those wishing to make a contribution in Dick's memory may do so to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020