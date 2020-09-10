Richard Retajczyk, 74, of Glenville passed away on September 3, 2020. He was born on June 6th, 1946 to the late Stanley and Helen Retajczyk (Kwolik). Richard graduated from Linton High School in 1964, and served in the United States Army from 1966-1968. He then was employed by GE for over 35 years retiring in 2004. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, JoAnn, daughter, Christina Chest (Wes), grandson and best bud, Ethan, brother, Bob (Sonia) Retajczyk, sisters, Joan (late Chet) Hayner, Marge (late Frank) Bongermino, and Betty (late Bob) McGuire. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and wonderful friends. A special thank you to Upstate Hematology and Oncology, and Community Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. As Richard requested, there will be no calling hours. For condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
.