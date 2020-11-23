Richard S. "Dick" Krosky, 97, at rest Wednesday November 18, 2020. Born in Schenectady, Dick was the beloved son of the late Samuel and Mollie Krosky. After High School, Dick served in the U.S. Air Force during WWII. He served as Rotterdam's Animal Control Officer, retiring after many years of service. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Rotterdam District 2 Fire Dept. for 35 years, also serving as a Fire Commissioner and in addition he was a member of the Rotterdam Ambulance Corps. For fun he enjoyed bowling with the District 2 Bowling League, doing so for 65 years. Dick was a member of the Rotterdam Elks Lodge 2157. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and a big Duke basketball and Union College hockey fan. He was predeceased by his first wife Helen Masick Krosky and his second wife Patricia Woods Krosky. He was also predeceased by his son Richard E. "Rit" Krosky. He was the loving grandfather of Erik (Lorinda) Gandrow, Glenn (Kristina) Gandrow, Kristina (Steve) Helstowski and the loving great grandfather of Zachary, Nathan, Emily, Isabelle, Jack and Amymarie. The beloved step-father of Theresa (John) Skutnisky. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Cindy Krosky. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Dick's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association
5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com
.