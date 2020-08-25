Richard Sager

Mr. Richard (Dick) A. Sager, 90, of Amsterdam, passed away Thursday August 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Amsterdam. Born in Amsterdam, NY on January 16, 1930 a son of the late James and Josephine Vidulich Sager, he was a lifelong area resident and attended the former Wilbur H. Lynch High School in Amsterdam. Mr. Sager was a US Navy Veteran Serving as a Corpsman with a US Marine Corps Detachment during the Korean War from 1948 to 1952. Richard was employed with the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers in Albany for his entire career and was a dedicated Life Member of the Fort Johnson Volunteer Fire Company. He enjoyed spending time with his family camping and playing cards, making homemade ravioli and pies, and bowling. He frequented the horse track in Saratoga and casinos. He was predeceased by two wives, Jean Trivett Sager and Carol Sager. Survivors include his two children, son, Richard T. "Rick" Sager and his wife Concetta of Johnstown, NY and daughter, Lisa Newland and her husband Richard of Amsterdam, two granddaughters, Amanda Nellis (Mark) and Makenzie Baker (Derek), three great-grandchildren, Marcus & Payton Nellis and Bentley Baker and one step great-grandchild, Tanner Baker. Also several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his two wives, he was predeceased by his three brothers, James, Thomas and Charles Sager. To abide by Dick's wishes, memorial services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ft. Johnson, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Johnson Volunteer Fire Company, 4 Fort Johnson Ave, Fort Johnson, NY 12070. Please leave condolences online and sign the family's virtual guestbook at www.brbsfuneral.com
.