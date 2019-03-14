Richard "Dick" Stipano passed away on March 9, 2019, at his winter home in Aiken, SC. Dick was born June 20, 1942, the son of Albert and Lena Cagnina Stipano. In 1984, he married Marlene Caruso Stipano of Mechanicville, NY. Father of Robin, Claudine (Sanjay) Pande, Melissa (Nathan) Mitkoff, Danielle (Louis) Miranda, Matthew and Maria. Survived by his brother, Robert Stipano of Philadelphia, PA; and grandchildren, Deven and Francesca Pande, Michael and Addison Miranda, Jacob, Benjamin and David Mitkoff; as well as his loving canine companions, Augie and Roma. A 1961 graduate of Linton High School, he attended the University of Rhode Island on a full football scholarship, majoring in Physical Education. After college he taught in Binghamton, returning to the area to teach at Mechanicville City Schools for the next 39 years. He was the Mechanicville Red Raiders Varsity football, and boys/girls track coach for many years. Following his passion for football, he was Assistant Coach for the semi-pro Albany Metro Mallers, Assistant Coach at RPI, Head Coach at the LaSalle Institute, and Head Coach at HVCC, ending his coaching career at Stillwater Central Schools. In 1974, Dick was named Coach of the Year by the Capital District Touchdown Club Inc. The Mechanicville Athletic Hall of Fame honored Dick in 2016 for his time as their Football and Track Coach. He was honored again by them in 2018, with his 1967 football team, undefeated 8-0 Colonial Council Champions. Dick's other interests included his dogs, playing poker, horses, riding and team roping with his fellow cowboys. He will be greatly missed by his long-time friends and colleagues. A Celebration of Dick's life will be held on Saturday, March 16, at All Saints on the Hudson Church(St. Paul's), 121 North Main Street, Mechanicville, NY 12118. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the church at 10:45 a.m. The Celebration will begin promptly at 11 a.m. with memories shared by fellow coaches and former players, remembering a wonderful man who will be greatly missed. At noon, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held followed by a private Christian burial at St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mechanicville Football Booster Club, 85 Calhoun Dr., Troy, NY 12182, or the , 4 Atrium Dr #100, Albany, NY 12205. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary