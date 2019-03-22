|
Richard Suprunowicz, 91, of Schenectady, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Ellis Hospital after being stricken at home. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 3 until 6 p.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany St., Schenectady. Look for full obituary in tomorrow's (Saturday) Gazette. To express online condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019