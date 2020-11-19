1/
Richard Tenace
Richard Tenace, 54, beloved father son and brother died October 13, 2020 in Potsdam, NY. Richard was born March 19, 1966 to Louis W. and Sharon Tenace. He is survived by his son Jonathon Tenace, sister Libby Conboy, brothers Louis and Mark Tenace and his special niece Molly Tenace. Richard attended Second City in Chicago and enjoyed comedy and magic. Richard was also very involved with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved his wife Suzy, their five children, and his dog Bella. Richard's kind eyes and warm heart will always be remembered.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 19, 2020.
