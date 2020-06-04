Richard (Dick) Thomas, 86, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born in Utica, NY on December 30th, 1933 to the late Ernest Thomas and Josephine (Pat) Cohanski. Richard was the owner and operator of E.W. Thomas & Sons Moving Company for 20 years and worked for 10 years as a Supervisor at Fleet Bank. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Theresa (Terri) Thomas, and his children, Joyce Bizarre (Peter), Ricky Thomas, Dean Thomas, Dale Thomas, Shellie Badger (Gil) and step-children Debra Timperlake (Eddy) and Frank Sirchia. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 4, 2020.