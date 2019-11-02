Home

POWERED BY

Services
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
518- 439-2715
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Siena College's Saint Mary of the Angels Chapel
Loudonville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Van Woert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Van Woert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Van Woert Obituary
Van Woert, Richard Holmes, Sr., "Dick" age 87, formerly of Delmar, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, NY after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Calling hours will be at Applebee Funeral Home in Delmar, NY on Sunday, November 3rd from 3 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial celebration will be on Monday, November 4th at 10:30 a.m. at Siena College's Saint Mary of the Angels Chapel, in Loudonville, NY. Interment will be at the Gerald B. Solomon National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher House in Albany, NY (https://www.fisherhouse.org). Full obituary to follow. www.applebeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -