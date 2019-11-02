|
Van Woert, Richard Holmes, Sr., "Dick" age 87, formerly of Delmar, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, NY after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Calling hours will be at Applebee Funeral Home in Delmar, NY on Sunday, November 3rd from 3 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial celebration will be on Monday, November 4th at 10:30 a.m. at Siena College's Saint Mary of the Angels Chapel, in Loudonville, NY. Interment will be at the Gerald B. Solomon National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher House in Albany, NY (https://www.fisherhouse.org). Full obituary to follow. www.applebeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019