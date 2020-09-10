Richard W. Gross, Jr, 54, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Richard was born in Schenectady on January 15, 1966 the son of Barbara (Quinn) Gross and the late Richard W. Gross, Sr. Richard worked as a self-employed Plumber/HVAC for over 30 years. He was predeceased by a brother, Jeffrey K. Gross. In addition to his mother, Richard is survived by his children, Bradley T. Gross, Sr. and his fiancée Michaela Salmeri and Samantha B.(Nathan) Jardas; siblings, Scott B. Gross, Tracey M. (Mark Strife) Gross; sister-in-law, Beverly Gross; grandchildren, Charlotte, Sophia and Bradley, Jr.; niece Ashley, nephew Todd; a great-nephew, Aiden; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday in Park Cemetery, Scotia. Relatives and friends are invited and may call tonight from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia.





