Richard W. Rinaldi, 79, of Niskayuna Gardens, Schenectady, NY, passed away after a short illness on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Ballston Spa. Richard was born on January 1, 1940 in Schenectady, NY to Ruth Fairbanks Rinaldi and Dr. John P. Rinaldi. He attended U of Albany following St. Joseph's. He was star basketball player at St. Joseph's High School. He lived in Syracuse, NY, East Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA and Reading, PA. Richard was employed at Atlantic Richfield and Sun Oil. He was on the Board of ARC. Richard loved Saratoga Race Course. He was married to Carol Ann Pelkey Rinal- di on August 25, 1962 in Schenectady, NY; she predeceased him on August 28, 2014. In addition to his wife, Richard was predeceased by his son, Daniel Patrick Rinaldi in 2017. He is survived by his son, Michael J. Rinaldi. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ellis Hospital or the local food bank. Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019