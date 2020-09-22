Richard W. Terry, 67, of Clute, TX, passed away on September 12, 2020. Richard was born to Jonathan and Sadie Terry on March 31, 1953, in Amsterdam, NY. Richard married Jane (Leszczynski) in Ballston Lake, NY, on June 8, 1985. Richard was a retired electrical engineer with an additional MBA in marketing. He was committed to his church, port ministry and prison ministry. Richard is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Jane Terry, and their beloved Adam. Also survived by his brother William Terry, sister-in-law Bernice Terry, nephews Matthew Terry and Bryan Terry, and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Restwood Funeral Home, located at 1038 W. Plantation Drive in Clute, TX. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 9 a.m., at Hope Fellowship Church, located at 200 Lake Road in Lake Jackson, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made, in his memory, to either Texas Port Ministry, Hope Fellowship Church, Epiphany Prison Ministry or Kairos Prison Ministry.



