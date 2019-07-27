|
Richard (Dick) Welton Koch, of Schenectady, was reunited with the love if his life July 20, 2019. He was born November 20, 1937 in Schenectady where he lived the majority of his life. He was a jack of all trades. For most of his life working as a mechanic and in construction and eventually retiring from the City of Schenectady as a Code Enforcement Officer. There was nothing he could not build or fix and his saying to his customers was "difficult immediately impossible takes a little longer". He enjoyed fishing, boating, and fixing anything but what he enjoyed most of all was spending time with his family. He was always available to offer a helping hand to anyone that needed it. Giving even after his life had ended by being part of the Albany Medical Center Anatomical Gift Program. He is survived by his son, Christopher Koch and his wife, Kelly Koch of Rotterdam; daughter, Heidi Pashley of Schenectady; grandsons, Logan and Gavin Koch of Rotterdam; sister, Joan Dudley of Edinburg; brother, George Koch of Voorheesville, and several nieces and nephews. He requested that no service be held.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 27, 2019