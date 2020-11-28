On Monday, November 23, 2020, Richard "Dick" Whalen, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 92. Dick was born on March 19, 1928 to Frank and Elsie (Deal) Whalen. He lived almost his entire life in Rotterdam Junction except for when he joined the United States Army. He served in the Japanese Occupation and the Korean War until he was captured by the Chinese and was held prisoner for two and half years. He married Marion K. Batkiewicz in 1956 and they had three daughters. He is survived by: Linda M. Knipper (Rick); Janet K. Carta; Claudia A. Jakubowski (Stan). His granddaughters: Rachelle M. Montanaro; Katrina C. Carta and Marianna H. Haggart and his great grandchildren Rhianna M. and Devin M. Fisher. He is predeceased by his wife, parents and sister. Dick was a lifelong Yankees fan. He loved watching the games and keeping up with the team. He also had a great love for history and current events. He was the Town Historian for Rotterdam for many years and he loved gathering and curating pictures of the area. Dick also spent many hours tending to his huge garden. His gift of gab served him well as an insurance salesman….he had many long term customers that he considered friends. And in his later years, he loved listening to music. Tapping and singing along to whatever was playing. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dick's funeral service on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Woestina Reformed Church in Rotterdam Junction. Internment with military honors will immediately follow at Woestina Reformed Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Dick's name can be made to Music Haven. Checks can be made out to Music Haven Stage, c/o 782 Westmoreland Drive, Niskayuna, NY 12309. Dick loved his summer concerts and he would love for the music to continue. For condolences or to light a candle you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
