Rickey H. Walker, 65, passed unexpectedly at his beloved home on August 31, 2020. Born in Plattsburgh, NY to the late Howard Walker and Marion (DeCarlo) Carron. He met his best friend and love of his life in Plattsburgh, NY the former Maria DaLessio. They began their family in Plattsburgh, NY and then moved to Massena, NY and later to Middletown, Delaware. In 2015, Rickey and Maria moved back to the Adirondacks to West Charlton, NY into their Colonial dream home. Rickey is survived by his wife, Maria; beloved children, Jessica Walker, Justin (Nadine) Walker; loving granddaughter, Hailey Pinson; cherished fur-babies, Mona Lisa, Lilly Belle and Molly Rose, all whom brought Rickey so much love. He also survived by his sister, Karrie (Donn) Breyette, step-father, Howard Carron and step-brother Craig Carron; as well as many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. Glenville NY 12302, on Wednesday, September 9th at 1 PM, a public calling hour will proceed same day from 12 to 1 PM. Virtual funeral streaming will be available through ZOOM: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/74705285924?pwd=Z3d0eEoxK01LWWVUeVpIWFY2WGlJUT09
Full obituary and online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com
.