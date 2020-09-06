1/
Rickey H. Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rickey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rickey H. Walker, 65, passed unexpectedly at his beloved home on August 31, 2020. Born in Plattsburgh, NY to the late Howard Walker and Marion (DeCarlo) Carron. He met his best friend and love of his life in Plattsburgh, NY the former Maria DaLessio. They began their family in Plattsburgh, NY and then moved to Massena, NY and later to Middletown, Delaware. In 2015, Rickey and Maria moved back to the Adirondacks to West Charlton, NY into their Colonial dream home. Rickey is survived by his wife, Maria; beloved children, Jessica Walker, Justin (Nadine) Walker; loving granddaughter, Hailey Pinson; cherished fur-babies, Mona Lisa, Lilly Belle and Molly Rose, all whom brought Rickey so much love. He also survived by his sister, Karrie (Donn) Breyette, step-father, Howard Carron and step-brother Craig Carron; as well as many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. Glenville NY 12302, on Wednesday, September 9th at 1 PM, a public calling hour will proceed same day from 12 to 1 PM. Virtual funeral streaming will be available through ZOOM: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/74705285924?pwd=Z3d0eEoxK01LWWVUeVpIWFY2WGlJUT09 Full obituary and online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glenville Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
Loved Ricky very much. When my children were younger and we visited his mother and father in Plattsburg. Ricky took my boys for a ride in his sports car. They never forgot that. Will always remember him. Sorry for your loss Maria. Love to all your family.
Roseann Ciesielka
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved