Rikke Pastore
Rikke Pastore, a Burnt Hills resident, age 44, died suddenly on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Rikke attended BH-BL High School, Class of 1995. Rikke was known for her giant heart and kindness. She was willing to help and would stop at nothing to make someone happy. Her family, animals and friends she cherished most in life. Her friends and family will remember Rikke for her love of dance, motorcycles and a cough that could wake up the neighborhood. Along with her parents, Richard and Cathleen she is survived by her sons, Michael Pastore, Kyle Pastore-Sherman and Jackson James Pastore-Barker; her dear sister Arin and her family, Gabe and Marco Zollinger and her loving fiancé, Jeffrey Andrews. Rikke is predeceased by her infant son, Tristian Pastore-Barker. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Sweetman Cemetery, Charlton. All are welcome to gather beginning at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rikke's name to Saratoga Bridges 16 Saratoga Bridges Boulevard, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 or the Saratoga Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Rd., Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Please visit Rikke's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 9, 2020.
September 8, 2020
My deepest heartfelt condolences to the family of Rikke Pastore. I knew the family when both our sons were in the same grade from elementary until high school. Rikke was a beautiful woman. She was a great mother to her sons. She had a bubbly personality with a beautiful smile. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. May She Rest In Peace.✝❤
Beverly Gross
Friend
