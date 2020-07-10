1/
Riley Elizabeth Jagabbi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Riley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Riley Elizabeth Jagabbi (Schenectady, NY) was born still on July 2nd, 2020 at 1:30am to devoted parents Abbigail Emery and Dennis Jagabbi. She is survived by a loving family, big brother Luke Jagabbi, Grandparents Shannon and Richard Russell and Grandmother Terri Jagabbi, Great Grandparents Connie and Gary Emery, Aunts Kayla Alvord, Jaime Russell and Uncle Noah Russell. She was predeceased by Grandfather John Jagabbi. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to The Star Legacy Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved