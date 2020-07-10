Riley Elizabeth Jagabbi (Schenectady, NY) was born still on July 2nd, 2020 at 1:30am to devoted parents Abbigail Emery and Dennis Jagabbi. She is survived by a loving family, big brother Luke Jagabbi, Grandparents Shannon and Richard Russell and Grandmother Terri Jagabbi, Great Grandparents Connie and Gary Emery, Aunts Kayla Alvord, Jaime Russell and Uncle Noah Russell. She was predeceased by Grandfather John Jagabbi. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to The Star Legacy Foundation.



