Rita (nee O'Hara) Berberich, 90, formerly of Clifton Park NY, died peacefully with her family by her side on Friday October 11, 2019 at her home in New Jersey. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday October 17, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. – 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp. NJ 08831. A funeral liturgy will be 11:00am at Queenship of Mary RC Church 16 Dey Rd., Plainsboro Township NJ 08536. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown PA. To post a condolence and/or view a complete obituary, please visit www.demarcofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019