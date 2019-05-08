Home

Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
1200 Central Ave
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 459-1200
Rita C. Regina peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born October 9th, 1938 in Albany, Rita was married to the love of her life, Prosper, for 61 amazing years. The most loving wife, sister, mom, aunt, grammy, and great-grammy, she leaves behind a family forever grateful for the years she dedicated caring for her family each and every day. She taught the true meaning of compassion and kindness and was the strength behind the love and support that encompasses her family. Rita is survived by her best friend and husband, Prosper; her four daughters, Shelley Varno, Joanne Robustiano (Claudio), Deborah Regina and Laurie Regina (Douglas McClaine); her siblings, Joan Meister, Geraldine Rovelli, Frank Dandaraw (Sue), Edward Dandaraw (Nusia), Daniel Dandaraw (Christine); her 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren with two more on the way, many nieces, nephews and friends. Rita was predeceased by her parents, Helen T. Dandaraw (Meme) and Frank Dandaraw; her two daughters, Darlene Marie and Theresa Frances. The family would like to give a special thanks to all of Rita's doctors, nurses and medical support team members that allowed this process to be as tranquil and intimate as possible just as she wished. Rita was dedicated to the Roman Catholic Church and was a communicant of Saint Clare's Church 1947 Central Ave., Colonie. Services will be held at 8 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 from the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, 1200 Central Ave., Colonie and a catholic mass celebrating Rita's life will be be held at 9 a.m. at St. Clare's Church. Calling hours will be Thursday May 9th from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. reillyandson.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 8, 2019
