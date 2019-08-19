|
Rita Castry , 88 , of Amsterdam , New York passed away August 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam with Maryann Louison presiding. Interment will follow in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Amsterdam. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday prior to the funeral service from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the FH. brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019