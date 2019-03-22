|
|
Rita E. Scott, 59, died at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1959 in Pittsfield, MA. She was the daughter of Kenneth R. and Alice R. Welcome. She worked at Dunkin Donuts, Ballston Spa, NY. Besides her parents, survivors include her son, Travis Scott; her sisters, Mary Nisley (Edward) and Judith Welcome (Jerry); and her brothers, Daniel Welcome, Thomas Welcome (Lynn) and Edward Welcome (Erin); her grandson, Ethan Scott; several nieces and nephews; her pet cat, Selena. Memorial Mass will be on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Clement's Church, 231 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs. Committal service will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Saratoga Springs. The family suggests memorial contributions in Rita's name be made to Saratoga Hospital Foundation, 211 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Arrangements by Wilton Funeral Home, Wilton, NY. For directions or to light a candle, visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019