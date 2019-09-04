Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Congregation Beth Israel Cemetery (upper section)
Abbottsford Road
Rotterdam, NY
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
1120 Cullen Ave
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Wasserman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Gail Wasserman


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Gail Wasserman Obituary
Rita Gail Wasserman, age 86, died peacefully in Albany NY on Sunday, September 1st, 2019. Born August 26th, 1933 in Schenectady NY to Louis and Frieda Daffner, she attended and graduated Mt. Pleasant High School in 1951. On March 21 st 1953, she married Irving Wasserman. Rita lived in Schenectady and worked in men's apparel retail sales before settling into retirement. Survivors include three sons, Jeffery Wasserman, Mark (Randy) Wasserman and Joel (Barbara) Wasserman; seven grandchildren, Tiffany (Zach) Adair, Ivanna Wasserman, Benjamin Wasserman, Aaron Wasserman, Marlee Wasserman, Ana Wasserman and Joshua Wasserman; three great-grandchildren, Hayden Adair, Rhett Regan and Addison Regan; and brother, Nathaniel (Anna) Daffner. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Frieda Daffner; and brother, Sidney Daffner; as well as her loving husband, Irving Wasserman; and beloved companion, Abraham Cohen. Services and interment will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, September 6th at the Congregation Beth Israel Cemetery (upper section) on Abbottsford Road in Rotterdam, NY. Relatives and friends are welcome at 1120 Cullen Avenue, Schenectady NY 12309 immediately following the funeral. Thanks to everyone at Daughters of Sarah who cared for Rita over the last three years. Also a very special thank you to Carol Simmons (and Frankie and Minnie) who made a huge impact on Rita (and Abe's) life over the last 7 years. Contributions in Rita's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org). For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
Download Now