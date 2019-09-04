|
Rita Gail Wasserman, age 86, died peacefully in Albany NY on Sunday, September 1st, 2019. Born August 26th, 1933 in Schenectady NY to Louis and Frieda Daffner, she attended and graduated Mt. Pleasant High School in 1951. On March 21 st 1953, she married Irving Wasserman. Rita lived in Schenectady and worked in men's apparel retail sales before settling into retirement. Survivors include three sons, Jeffery Wasserman, Mark (Randy) Wasserman and Joel (Barbara) Wasserman; seven grandchildren, Tiffany (Zach) Adair, Ivanna Wasserman, Benjamin Wasserman, Aaron Wasserman, Marlee Wasserman, Ana Wasserman and Joshua Wasserman; three great-grandchildren, Hayden Adair, Rhett Regan and Addison Regan; and brother, Nathaniel (Anna) Daffner. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Frieda Daffner; and brother, Sidney Daffner; as well as her loving husband, Irving Wasserman; and beloved companion, Abraham Cohen. Services and interment will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, September 6th at the Congregation Beth Israel Cemetery (upper section) on Abbottsford Road in Rotterdam, NY. Relatives and friends are welcome at 1120 Cullen Avenue, Schenectady NY 12309 immediately following the funeral. Thanks to everyone at Daughters of Sarah who cared for Rita over the last three years. Also a very special thank you to Carol Simmons (and Frankie and Minnie) who made a huge impact on Rita (and Abe's) life over the last 7 years. Contributions in Rita's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org). For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019