Rita M. Werner, 90, of Millington Road passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home following a long illness. Born on December 26, 1929 in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of Charles and Catherine (Elliott) McTernan. Rita was a lifelong homemaker raising nine children. In her youth she was often seen at the Coca Cabana. She enjoyed many evenings seeing famous actors on stage. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry C. Werner. She leaves nine children: Henry (Sandra), Donna, Craig, Keith, Robert, Rita, Christopher (Emily), Steven (Karen) Werner, and Allison Brown as well as 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Committal service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 21 at Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Town of Saratoga. There are no calling hours. To leave condolance messages for Rita's family, please visit www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020