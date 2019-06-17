|
Rita Marion Byrne, 87, died on Sunday June 16, 2019. Funeral will be Wednesday 10 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road Clifton Park, NY 12065 where the mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home. 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 17, 2019
