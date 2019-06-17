Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
569 Clifton Park Center Road
Clifton Park,, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Byrne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Marion Byrne

Obituary Flowers

Rita Marion Byrne Obituary
Rita Marion Byrne, 87, died on Sunday June 16, 2019. Funeral will be Wednesday 10 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road Clifton Park, NY 12065 where the mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home. 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.