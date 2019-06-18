Rita Marion Byrne, 87, died on Sunday June 16, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany in the loving care of her family. She was born on Oct. 25, 1931 in Albany, NY and was the daughter of the late Vincent and Rita Gaffney McCarroll. She was the beloved wife of the late William V. Byrne, Jr. She retired as Administrative Assistant for the NYS Assembly Radio and TV in Albany after more than 40 years of dedicated service. She was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park, NY. She is the devoted mother of William (Angela) Byrne of Niskayuna, NY, Vincent (the late Sherry) Byrne of Clifton Park, NY and Mary (Robert) DeFriest of Coral Springs, FL; sister of Mary (the late Arthur) White, Jeannie (John) Black both of Niskayuna, NY, Joan (the late Eugene) Clay of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl and the late Austin (the late Sarah) McCarroll; Cherished grandmother of Caeli, Ryan, Kyle, Liam, Aidan, Kelly, Erin, Molly, Robert, Jr. and Katherine; great-grandmother of Ripley Rose; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road Clifton Park, NY 12065 where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Memorial contributions may be made to the One Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna, NY. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Gazette on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary