Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Rita Place


1968 - 2020
Rita Place Obituary
Rita Place, 51, formerly of Schenectady died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Northeast Center for Special Care. Born June 11, 1968 in Nyack, New York she was the daughter of the late Richard and Johnie (Schwatka) Place. Rita loved playing video games and her murder mysteries. Rita is survived by her daughters, Dana Conway and Jessi Conway, a granddaughter, Olivia Brown. Also surviving is her brothers, David and John Place. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020
