|
|
With her family around her, Rita Tenace Froeschle, 98, of Schenectady, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Kingsway Arms, Schenectady. Until the age of 97 she had maintained her own home on Cordell Road, a home that she and her husband built themselves in 1953. Born in Albany on March 25, 192l, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Cecilia Quinn Parker. She was a lifelong area resident and attended local schools. On October 1, 1940, Rita married Matthew J. Tenace. Rita took pride in raising and loving her family and caring for her home. She enjoyed tending her perennial gardens. For several years, Rita was employed by Montgomery Ward in the former Mohawk Mall, in the deli and as a baker. On March 31, 1981, Rita was predeceased by Matthew after 40 years of marriage. Rita was a communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Schenectady. She was active with the Colonie and Schenectady Senior Citizens Centers, especially enjoying square dancing and adventurous bus trips with her friends. On December 18, 1994, Rita married Helmut "Max" Froeschle and together they enjoyed several years of traveling together until his passing on July 22, 2002. She is survived by 3 daughters, Barbara (Robert) Giovannangelo of Ballston Spa, Dawn Wheeler of Galway, and Cindy (Mark) Lassonde of Halfmoon; her daughter-in-law, Dolores Tenace of Colorado; two step-children, Katherine (Bill) Herrick of Indian Lake and Richard Froeschle of Colonie; her brother, Alfred Parker of Colonie; 17 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents and husbands, Rita was also predeceased by her son, Joseph L. Tenace; son-in-law, Warren D. Wheeler; and two brothers, Joseph and Elmond Parker. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday January 30th, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany St., Schenectady. Interment will take place in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Prior to the Mass the family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday January 30th from 9 until 10 a.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made in Rita's memory St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany St., Schenectady, NY 12304. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020