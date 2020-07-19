1/
Robert A. Barringer Jr.
Robert A. Barringer, Jr., 73, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Robert was the son of the late Robert Barringer, Sr. and Joan Barringer. Robert was the devoted husband to Donna Barringer. They were married 43 years. Bob is survived by his daughter, Robin Rock (Harry); his two sons, David (Rita) and Scott (Cynthia); several grandchildren and great grandchildren; his sisters, Patricia Barringer-Cline (Tony), Janet Barringer and his brother, Jeffrey (Shelly) and several nieces and nephews. At the family's request, services will be held privately.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 19, 2020.
