Robert A. Dorn, age 72,died peacefully on August 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 11, 1948 in Schenectady, NY and was the son of the late Joseph and Virginia (Vedder) Dorn. Upon graduation from Shenendehowa High School, Robert earned his Associates Degree at Hudson Valley Community College. He went on his career path, working for the NYS Department of Health as a Statistician for birth defects in Albany for forty years before retiring in 2003. He married his wife Della on March 15, 1969 and they just celebrated 51 years of marriage. Robert was a lifelong resident of Clifton Park, and participated in various activities throughout the surrounding communities. After his retirement from the state, Robert enjoyed working for the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake school district as a bus monitor. He was a cherished member of the Faith Baptist Church in Glenville. Robert was an avid bowler, bowling with the Young Businessmen's Bowling League for 20 years. He also loved animals and enjoyed the camaraderie he shared with his pets. Robert is survived by his loving wife Della A. Dorn (Tefoe); his beloved daughter Sherri (Mike Croft) Dorn and adored granddaughter Myla Croft. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Donald (Denise) Tefoe, Sr., as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany NY or Faith Baptist Church 11 Glenridge Rd, Rexford NY. Services will be held privately for family. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Robert's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
