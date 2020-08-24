Robert A. Hall, 77 of Providence, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Amsterdam, NY on October 14, 1942, he was the son of the late Sophie & Addison Hall. Robert was in his own words "A jack of all trades, master of none". He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed car shows, where he would often show his own trucks. Robert enjoyed traveling, even driving to Alaska one time, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Robert is predeceased by his son; Robert Jr. and his brother; William. Robert is survived by his son; Heath (April) Hall, Granddaughter Kelli Hall, along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held Tues, at 1pm at Foster Hill Cemetery, Galway. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert's memory to Rubin Dialysis – Saratoga Springs, NY or Glens Falls Cancer Center.