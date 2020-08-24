1/
Robert A. Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Hall, 77 of Providence, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Amsterdam, NY on October 14, 1942, he was the son of the late Sophie & Addison Hall. Robert was in his own words "A jack of all trades, master of none". He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed car shows, where he would often show his own trucks. Robert enjoyed traveling, even driving to Alaska one time, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Robert is predeceased by his son; Robert Jr. and his brother; William. Robert is survived by his son; Heath (April) Hall, Granddaughter Kelli Hall, along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held Tues, at 1pm at Foster Hill Cemetery, Galway. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert's memory to Rubin Dialysis – Saratoga Springs, NY or Glens Falls Cancer Center.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved