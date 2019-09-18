Home

McLaughlin Funeral Home
625 Pavonia Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07306
(201) 798-8700
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLaughlin Funeral Home
625 Pavonia Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
50 Sacandaga Road
Scotia, NY
Robert A. Miller


1940 - 2019
Robert A. Miller Obituary
Robert A. Miller, 79, passed away suddenly, on September 7, 2019. Robert was born in Catskill, NY on January 1, 1940 and graduated from Central Park Junior High School, Mount Pleasant High School in Schenectady, NY in 1959. Robert served honorably with the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Douglas H. Fox and also aboard many nuclear submarines in addition to NORATS in Puerto Rico. He retired as Communications Supervisor of the Port Authority Trans-Hudson in Jersey City, NJ. A resident of Jersey City, New Jersey, Robert was a member of Saint Luke's Episcopal Church in Montclair, New Jersey and St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Scotia, New York. Surviving Robert are his partner of over 20 years, Reynald Gillamac; his sister, Ethel Diver of North Carolina, many nieces and nephews, in addition to many friends and great neighbors. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones and those in his neighborhood and parish communities. A Memorial Service with Robert's cremains present will be celebrated on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 50 Sacandaga Road, Scotia, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
