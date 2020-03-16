|
Robert A. Montoux, 75, passed away peacefully at home on March 14, 2020. Bob was the son of the late William Ernst Montoux and Mary Fertmann Montoux, born on September 17, 1944, in the Bronx. He played soccer for his high school at Dwight Morrow, graduating in 1962. He managed a Division of Mobile Home Parks in Wilson, NC and Ellenville, NY for over 20 years. In New York, he helped his brother-in-law Vince Gramuglia at Nationwide Transportation Brokers of Fultonville, NY. He was a Parts Delivery Driver for Princeton Honda for 15 years while living in New Jersey and a loyal fan of the NY Football Giants. He enjoyed the game of golf and watching television game shows with his family. Bob found great pleasure in testing his luck on scratch off lottery tickets. He was a lifelong Roman Catholic. He will be greatly missed and survived by his sister, Janet Marie Gramuglia and his brother-in-law Vincent Gramuglia, his dear companion of 13 years, Linda Hoppe, loving nephews, Anthony (Pam) Gramuglia, Robert (Holly) Gramuglia; and cherished great nieces and nephews, Nicholas, Vincenzo, Christian, Angelina, Julianna and Alexa. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 17th from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. Glenville, NY. Services will begin at 10:30 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church (400 Saratoga Rd.) at 11 a.m. Entombment at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Donations are encouraged to Community Hospice of Schenectady or to Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Saratoga Rd., Glenville, NY 12302.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020