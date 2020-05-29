Robert A. Rotter, 69, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Florence Rotter. He was employed with the City of Schenectady in the sanitation department for over twenty years. He was a member of the Eagles Club #514. He is the beloved husband of Denise Rotter, loving brother of Stanley (late Cathy) Rotter, Al (Peggy) Rotter, Georgette Cook, Patricia (Joe) Wnuk and his late sister, Paula (Harry) Merriman. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. For condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 29, 2020.