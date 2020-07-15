Robert A. Slawson, 75, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born in Harlingen, Texas on March 26, 1945 to William and Georgia Slawson. He proudly served in the US Air Force. Bob was a control systems service technician at General Electric for 32 years, retiring in 2003. On most days, you could find Bob outside working in his yard or watching sports on TV. Bob was a handyman and could always find a way to fix anything. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Georgia Slawson. Bob is survived by his wife Susan and their children, James Slawson and Melissa Spaulding (Richard); grandchildren, Kristina, Jason and Joshua; brother Gary Slawson (Linda); and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services with military honors will be held 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 16 at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions in memory of Bob may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
.