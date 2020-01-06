Home

The White Funeral Home
264 North Ballston Avenue
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 377-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
The White Funeral Home
264 North Ballston Avenue
Scotia, NY 12302
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
400 Saratoga Rd
Glenville, NY
View Map
Robert Allen Trimble Obituary
Robert Allen Trimble, 58, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Amsterdam, he was the son of the late William J. Trimble and Roberta (Henderer) Cardarella, and was a lifelong area resident. Robert held many positions throughout the years. He was employed as a manager at Passino Paints in Watervliet when he decided to return to school, earning a B.A. from SUNY Albany. From there he went on to enjoy a long career as a case manager with Unity House in Troy, and most recently worked as an independent contractor with TMR Securities in Albany. Robert was a devout Catholic and a "Friend of Bill W's". He volunteered much of his time helping others through Catholic Charities, St. Joseph's House in Troy and various rehabilitation programs through the St. Peter's Health System. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by an infant stepbrother, John Cardarella. Survivors include his siblings, Doris Vogt, Martina Hackett-Merced and Kevin Trimble; stepbrothers, Michael, Joseph and Paul Cardarella, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday 9 a.m. -9:30 a.m. at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave., Scotia, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd., Glenville. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Robert's name to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY 12110.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020
