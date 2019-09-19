|
Robert Andrew Liebers, 61, an attorney practicing in Jamestown, New York, passed away, on Monday, September 16 surrounded by his loving children and family, after a well-fought battle against cancer. Rob was born in Rantoul, Illinois, the son of Mary and Robert Liebers. When Rob was four years old, the family moved to Schenectady where Rob enjoyed what he always described as an idyllic childhood. A graduate of Linton High School in Schenectady, Rob earned a B.A. in sociology at the University of Rochester and a law degree from Case Western Reserve University College of Law in Cleveland, Ohio. A talented, well-respected, and compassionate lawyer, Rob worked with several firms in Schenectady and devoted most of his legal career to Burgett & Robbins, where he served as lead litigation and trial counsel in civil, criminal and administrative matters. He also served the Chautauqua County Public Defender's Office, where he never turned down a case. In recent years, Rob also took on the additional role of Administrative Law Judge for the NYS Gaming Commission. In each of his positions, he was recognized and valued as a mentor to younger lawyers. Not only was Rob held in high regard among his colleagues, judges and, clients for his legal skills and experience in Schenectady, Jamestown, Buffalo and Erie, Pennsylvania, but he was perhaps best known throughout his career for his integrity, dedication, and kindness. Rob was a lifelong sports fan with an encyclopedic knowledge of sports of all kinds and at all levels. A member of the varsity Cross-Country and Track teams at in high school and college, he followed those sports with a passion for the rest of his life. Rob also continued running competitively throughout his life, achieving national ranking at a Masters level at several distances. Rob was not only dedicated to his own running, but he mentored many young athletes in the running community. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Chautauqua Striders Track Club from 1999-2018 (serving as President for two terms) and was Secretary of the USA Track and Field Niagara Association for many years. As a volunteer, he was a trusted advisor to the Maple Grove High School Cross-Country and Track teams, coaching many students and developing lasting friendships. He also kept his family motivated, often surprising his children, brothers, sister, nieces and nephews with just the right running shoes and socks, along with limitless encouragement. Rob was also a dedicated member of his community in other ways. He was an active member and lector at St. Peter and Paul Church in Jamestown. He was also active in the Jamestown Bar Association and was awarded the Bar Association's Community Service Award in 2013. Somehow Rob found time to pursue many other interests as well. He was exceedingly well read, enjoyed the outdoors, particularly cross-country skiing and birdwatching with his brothers, and he loved music, especially jazz. Rob was absolutely devoted to his family. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life. He was also a devoted son, taking special care of his parents despite his own illness, and always organizing family events to ensure that his brothers, sister and their families were spending time together. A favorite uncle, he always made time for his many nieces and nephews, and he also made the extra effort to keep in touch with his aunts, uncles, and cousins. Rob's selflessness, sense of humor, sincere character, and strength will be missed tremendously by his myriad friends and all who knew him. Rob is survived by his children, Christina Schroer, R. David (Colleen) Liebers, Britalena (David) Murello, and Andrew Liebers, and his four grandsons, Finn, Rowan, Aidan and Liam. Rob is also survived by his father, Robert M. Liebers, his brothers, David (Bonnie), Donald (Ann Reilly), Stephen (Lynn) and Edward (Jeannette) Liebers, his sister, Emily (Thomas) Titsworth, and his many, adoring nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Liebers. The family would like to extend a special thank you to staff of the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at Strong Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 1120 South Goodman Street, Rochester, New York 14620. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21st at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, Schenectady. Calling hours will be Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at The Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019