Robert B. Bazan, Sr., 74, of Fayville Road, Galway passed away on Wednesday morning, December 25, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. He was born in Amsterdam on February 14, 1945 a son of the late William and Mary Mack Bazan and was educated locally. Bob lived in Galway for over 50 years. Mr. Bazan owned and operated William Bazan Excavating, a company established by his father in 1957, until retiring in 2017. For the past three years, he worked at Bob's Trees in Galway. He was a member of the former West Galway Presbyterian Church. Bob was a former member of the Providence Volunteer Fire Department. He was a life member of the Galway Fish & Game Club. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and gardening. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Stanton Bazan, whom he married on June 14, 1969; three children, Robert B. (Amber) Bazan, Jr. of Perth, Rebecca L. (Tim) Verity and Daniel L. (Natasha) Bazan, all of Galway; and three grandchildren, Logan, Mackenzie, and Reilly. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black Street), Johnstown followed by a funeral service at noon with the Rev. Bill Marshall, officiating. Burial will be held in West Galway Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to , both in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019