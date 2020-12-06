Robert Lee Baran, 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital with his loving family by his side. Bob was born on October 25, 1946 in Stamford, Connecticut. He was the son of the late Leo Baran and Marion Serafin Baran. Bob earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering through a joint program with St. Bonaventure University and the University of Detroit. He received his master's degree in mechanical engineering from Union College and later his Professional Engineering license. He felt fortunate to have had a lifelong career at General Electric in Schenectady, retiring after 44 years of being a Mechanical Engineer, spending most of his time in Power Systems. Through his career, Bob was able to travel the world and loved sharing stories of his experiences. The best thing about his career, he often said, were the lifelong friendships he made. He is survived by his son Christopher Baran (Amanda Miller); daughter Lauren Baran (Christopher Parks); brother Jonathan Baran (Diane); niece Stephanie Lozano (Michael); and his nephew Joseph Baran. Bob was a man of many passions. He loved playing golf and for many years was a member at the Ballston Spa Country Club. You will still see his name on the plaques in the clubhouse. He was an avid fly fisherman who enjoyed everything about the sport including tying his own fly's- one of which is famously known by his friends as "Bob's Black Fly." He was a deer hunter as well and had many memorable trips at hunting camp with friends. Bob loved hiking and took several trips in his younger days out west to go mountain climbing and even summited Grand Teton Mountain. Most of all, though, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He always had a joke ready, a story to tell and a smile on his face. Bob had a difficult road over the last 10 years after a car accident left him paralyzed, but he displayed great strength, grace, and perseverance. He did not let his physical limitations stop him from living a rich and fulfilling life. He was always so grateful for the visits of his family and his friends who were like family. He constantly looked on the bright side and had the most wonderful sense of humor. You could always tell you were in for a good ribbing by the devilish twinkle in his eyes. He was so very loved and will be deeply missed. The family would like to extend special gratitude to the professionals at the Wound Healing Center at Glens Falls Hospital and VNS Visiting Nurse Service of Northeastern New York for their exceptional care and support. The family wishes memorial contributions to be made to the charity of your own choice. A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Ballston Spa located at 167 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Calling hours will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave (Route 9), Saratoga Springs, New York. Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of our staff and every guest. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com
