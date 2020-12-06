Robert C. Bensinger, 72, passed away on December 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 11, 1948 son of the late Clement and Pearl Bensinger. Bob was a devoted husband, father and especially grandfather. He loved hunting and bowling. Everyone will remember his fireworks shows, and his passion for setting them off and dressing for the occasion. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Deborah Bensinger; his children, Lisa Gorman (Tom), Michelle Jacobs (Jeremy), John Sloane (Aleks); grandchildren, Ashley, Chloe, Emily, John and many other relatives and friends. Calling hours will be on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. A service will begin at 7 p.m. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Interment will be held privately at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
