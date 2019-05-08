Robert C. Kownack, 73, entered the arms of the Lord on May 6, 2019. Born in Schenectady on December 18, 1945 he was the son of the late Calvin and Mary (Navorski) Kownack. Following high school he enlisted in the US Army where he proudly served in the 101st Infantry and "The Screaming Eagles" brigade during the Vietnam War. Bob experienced the violence of War which effected him throughout his life. He was once employed at G.E. and took great pride in restoring antique furniture. He started a career in house painting and worked as a contractor for many years. Bob had been a volunteer for First Baptist Church where he took part in plays at the church in Scotia. His hobby was vegetable gardening. Wherever he moved to he made sure he had a garden. He was preceded in death by his son, Jacob Kownack Sr.; his brother, Richard and his sister, Sandra. Survivors include his sons, Robert, Joshua, Justin and Jesse Kownack and daughters, Victoria Hunt , Joy Dhanaram (Prakash) and Mary Hill; 13 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. on Thursday, May 9th at 1:15 p.m. A procession will follow to the Saratoga National Cemetery where military honors will be bestowed at 2:30 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 8, 2019