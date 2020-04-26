Home

Robert C. Moen, 83, entered into eternal life on April 22, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife of over 30 years, Judith A. Moen. Robert also leaves behind his children and step-children: Chele Teabout (John), Robert Moen Jr. (Stefanie), Howard Solomon (Deena), Wendi Solomon-Nish (Jay), Robert Giuliano (Jennifer) and Michael Giuliano. He is the cherished grandparent of Heather, Synclaire, Carly, Caressa, Serena, Angelina, Gabriel, Ella, Elliot, Vittoria, Nicholas, Marisa and Sofia. A celebration of Robert's life will be held in the future due to the current Covid19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Abounding Grace Christian Church, 3060 Hamburg Street, Schenectady, NY 12303. Please see Newcomeralbany.com for more information.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020
