On Monday, September 16, 2019, Robert C. Nickel, father of Robert C. Nickel Jr., of California. Son to William Nickel Sr. and Dorothy Nickel (Hatje), brother of Mrs. Carl Meachem (Dorothy), Raymond A. Nickel, William Nickel Jr., Mrs. Karl Seelig (Ruth), Donald E., Paul J., and Mrs. James Hays (Dolores), all predeceased. He is survived by two grandchildren, Heidi and Adam. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Born in Schenectady, Robert graduated from Albany Business College in Public Relations and Alexander Hamilton Institute. Robert served in the Navy in World War II on the USS Harry F. Bauer. He worked at Livermore Chevrolet in Sales and management for the New York Telephone Co. for twenty years. Robert was the Director of Albany Lions Club, State Director and Chairman of the NY State Junior Chamber of Commerce; President of the Board of Trustees at Hamilton Union Presbyterian Church; President Of UNCAS at Shenendehowa, and Director of Schenectady Junior Chamber of Commerce. Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman, golfer (shot a 69),and drafted by the Washington Senators as a catcher. Funeral service will be held at Memory Gardens on Friday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to .
Published in The Daily Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019