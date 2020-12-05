Robert C. Sobkowich, 87, of Amsterdam, passed away December 1, 2020. Born in Perth, NY on October 17, 1933 he is the son of the late John and Francis (Kanches) Sobkowich. Survived by his loving wife of 68 years whom he married on November 16, 1952 Rose J. (Merendo) Sobkowich, two sons Robert (Susan) Sobkowich of the Town of Florida, and Richard (Cynthia) Sobkowich of Ballston Lake. Daughter Susan Sobkowich of Amsterdam, also survived by his brothers Donald (Gail) Sobkowich, Ronald (JoAnn) Sobkowich, Lawrence (Teresa) Sobkowich, Gerald (Paula) Sobkowich, and William (Claire) Sobkowich. Five grandchildren Robert (Kirsten) Sobkowich, Anthony Sobkowich, Vincent (Danielle) Sobkowich, with a great-grandchild on the way, Nello DiGiandomenico, and Jude (Evan) Giudilli. He was also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Robert was born and raised in Amsterdam, NY and attended Perth High School. Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a successful Machinist at General Electric in Schenectady, NY for many years. He was able to retire early and enjoy many years of retirement with his loving wife, whom fell in love with his beautiful blue eyes. Robert and Rose were not shy about their constant loving banter and she may have kept him up all night with her loud TV, but he still loved her with all his heart. He did everything in his power to help and support all three of his children and loved spending time with them. One of his children's fondest memories is spending time camping with Robert up in the Adirondacks. Anytime the whole family got together, Robert would always become overwhelmed with happiness and begin to cry. This is just one of the many beautiful memories we have of him. Robert spent countless hours downstairs in his wood shop creating all sorts of wooden creations, such as benches, cutting boards, shelves, etc. He would then take these creations and selflessly give them away to family, friends, health care workers, and others who made an impact on his life. This along with clearing his son's land with his trusty old blue tractor, allowed him to enjoy his time here on earth. He will be missed dearly by all of his family and friends. Private calling hours will take place on Monday December 7, 2020 at the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam, NY 12010 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a private funeral service to take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Father O. Robert DeMartinis. Burial will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required at all services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Robert can be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Online condolences may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com
.