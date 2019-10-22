|
Robert Champlin Spencer (Jr.), a longtime resident of Burnt Hills and avid outdoorsman, died at age 93 on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at home after a period of declining health. His beloved wife, Joan, had died twelve weeks earlier. Robert was born in Orange, New Jersey, on August 10, 1926, to Robert C. Spencer (Sr.) and Dorothy Friess Spencer. The family settled in Englewood, New Jersey, where Rob graduated from Dwight Morrow High School in 1944. He was then commissioned to join the U.S. Navy V-12 program at Stevens Institute of Technology and then Brown University, where he graduated with an engineering degree in 1947. He became an ensign in the Navy and attended Columbia University, where he received a master's degree in mechanical engineering in 1949. Rob then joined General Electric Co. and moved to the Schenectady area to work in the large steam turbine generator department. He held various engineering and management positions at GE for his entire professional career, until retiring in 1987. At GE, he pioneered the programming of IBM 704 computers for engineering applications, the development of the CALMA interactive design system, and a system for computer storage and retrieval of design drawings. He participated in the American Society of Mechanical Engineers starting in college and at GE at the section, national, and international levels, and was elected a Fellow in 1976. He co-authored a ground-breaking paper in 1963 providing a method for predicting the performance of steam generators, and participated in the development and authorship of the ASME steam tables, for which he received the George Westinghouse gold medal in 1987. Rob met his future wife, Joan, on Nantucket in 1948, and they married in 1950. After three years in Schenectady, they built a house in Willowbrook Park in Glenville, and then moved to a house on Alplaus Creek in Burnt Hills in 1964, where they lived for the rest of their lives. They also have kept a summer home in Chatham, Massachusetts, for many years. Rob's sister Janet, who married and settled in the Midwest, died two decades ago. Rob and Joan's son Michael is a lawyer in New York City and Toronto. Their daughter Gail Torkelson is an antiques dealer in Norwich, Vermont, and married to Andrew T. Torkelson, a cardiologist. They have two daughters, Sarah Stickney, married to Timothy Stickney and living in Portland, Maine, with sons, Andrew and Spencer Stickney; and Elizabeth Schaeppi, married to Bradley Schaeppi, living in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with son, Asa and new daughter Linden. Their daughter Patricia Cook is a bookseller in Duxbury, Massachusetts. She has two daughters, Abby Cook, who lives in Cumberland Foreside, Maine, and Haley Cook, who lives in Boston, Massachusetts. Rob was an enthusiastic member of the Adirondack Mountain Club and became ADK 46er number 492 in 1968. He loved white-water canoeing, summer and winter camping and mountain climbing, Sunfish sailing on area lakes and Cape Cod, and later sculling on the Mohawk. He was an active and valued longtime member of the board of the Charlton School. In his mellow later years he especially enjoyed visiting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rob asked that we not hold a memorial service. Donations in his name should be made to the Charlton School, the capital fund of the ADK #507 Fund for the High Peaks Summit Stewardship program, or another .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019