Robert Carl Smith of Ruskin, Florida died February 22, 2020 at the age of 90. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and lived a full life devoted to service to others. Robert was the son of Floyd A. Smith and Helen (Zemke) Smith. He was the grandson of Charles S. Smith and Eva (Wendell) Smith. His grandfather was a prominent Schenectady businessman who owned and operated CS Smith Wholesale Grocery located on the Erie Canal. His grandmother was a descendant of the historical Wendell family of both Schenectady and Albany. Robert was very proud of his family history and showed a great interest in it. The Rev. Dr. Robert C. Smith was born on December 21, 1929 in Amsterdam, NY. At an early age his family moved to Schenectady, NY and Robert was raised by his grandmother, Lydia Gross Zemke and Julius Zemke, a blacksmith. Robert graduated from Union College in Schenectady, and New Brunswick Theological Seminary in New Brunswick, NJ. He pursued further graduate work in philosophy and theology at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA, earning a Master's degree in pastoral psychology and a Doctorate in the philosophy of religion. Robert's doctoral dissertation was on the controversy between Martin Buber and C.G. Jung. While preparing his dissertation, Dr. Smith was privileged to correspond with both of these great thinkers. His book, The Wounded Jung, was published by Northwestern University Press and named an Outstanding Academic book of 1996 by CHOICE, the prestigious review source of bookstores and libraries. He was also co-editor of "Pagan and Christian Anxiety: A Response to E.R. Dodds," as well as the author of many journal articles. He participated in the National Endowment for the Humanities Summer Seminars and Institutes at Princeton University, the University of Chicago, the University of Georgia, and the University of Florida. In 1957, Robert married Barbara Schuerch of Boston, MA, and they enjoyed 53 years together. They raised four children: Randolph Arthur (Falls Church, VA, predeceased), Eva Wendell (South Strafford, VT, predeceased), Carl William (Riverdale, NY), and Barbara Ann (South Strafford, VT). The Rev Dr. Smith was an ordained clergyperson of the United Church of Christ. He served parishes in PA and MA and was the Senior Protestant Chaplain in Kwajalein, Marshall Islands. Robert had many memories of his days in the Marshall Islands and often spoke of that time fondly. Dr. Smith taught for 26 years at Trenton State College (now the College of New Jersey) in Trenton, NJ. He also taught at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa and for the University of Hawaii. During his teaching career, he was a special lecturer at the Jung Institute in Kusnacht, Switzerland, and in 1986 was an exchange professor to the South Australian College of Advanced Education in Adelaide, South Australia. Robert and Barbara lived for 26 years in Newtown, PA and also enjoyed a summer log cabin in Webster, NH which held many fond memories. Their years together included welcoming six grandchildren to the family: Emma and Rebecca Behrens, Emily and Eliza Masteller, Ben and Hannah Smith. After retiring, Robert lived the summer months in Hanover, New Hampshire, and the winter months in Sun City Center, Florida. After Barbara passed away in 2011, Robert married Nydia Muniz in 2015. He spent the rest of his years with Nydia in Florida. They enjoyed dancing, going to concerts and operas, visiting Florida beaches, watching sunsets, and traveling internationally. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational UCC Sarasota Church, 1031 S Euclid Ave, Sarasota, FL to be used to support mission work.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020